Fowler returned from suspension in Saturday's 17-6 preseason win over the Falcons, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Fowler missed the first exhibition game to a shoulder injury and the second one to a suspension for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. The 2015 first-round pick didn't have a successful debut, as he hit the quarterback once but failed to make a tackle.

