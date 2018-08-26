Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Makes preseason debut
Fowler returned from suspension in Saturday's 17-6 preseason win over the Falcons, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Fowler missed the first exhibition game to a shoulder injury and the second one to a suspension for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. The 2015 first-round pick didn't have a successful debut, as he hit the quarterback once but failed to make a tackle.
