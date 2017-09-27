Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Notches sack Sunday
Fowler recorded two solo tackles and a sack Sunday against the Ravens.
Fowler now has five tackles and two sacks through three games, but he's playing less than half the defensive snaps. Unless he can climb the depth chart, his inconsistency makes him a faulty IDP threat.
