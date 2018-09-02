Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Placed on suspended list
The Jaguars placed Fowler on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list.
While Fowler is on this list, he won't count against the team's 53-man roster. Fowler will be eligible to return Sept. 10 and can play Week 2 against the Patriots. He'll add a strong pass rush off the bench after he made 12 sacks over his first two seasons in the league.
