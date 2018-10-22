Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Posts sack Sunday
Fowler recorded one tackle, a sack, in Sunday's loss to Houston.
Fowler hasn't recorded more than a single tackle in any game this season, and his sack Sunday was just his second of the year. Fowler hasn't seen a ton of snaps while operating as a backup, but his production is disappointing nonetheless. He'll look to build off of his sack Sunday in Week 8, when the Jaguars take on the Eagles.
