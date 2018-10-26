Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Ready to go
Fowler (groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Fowler was limited in practice Thursday due to a groin injury, but appears to have fully recovered. The rotational defensive end will suit up against the Eagles on Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Posts sack Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Delivers huge strip-sack•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Suspension lifted•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Placed on suspended list•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Makes preseason debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...