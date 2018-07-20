Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Receives one-game suspension
Fowler (upper body) is suspended one game for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
This suspension is reportedly connected to an incident in July of 2017, when Fowler was arrested for alleged battery. While the defensive end is still allowed to participate in training camp this summer despite being suspended, Fowler may be a limited participant as he recovers from an upper-body injury that impacted his availability for the Jaguars' offseason program.
