Fowler was sentenced to probation and fines Thursday following his arrest in July of 2017 for alleged battery, Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com reports.

Pleading no contest to three misdemeanor charges, Fowler was sentenced to a year of probation, community service, a fine and an order to have no contact with the victim. The legal issue wasn't his first, as he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest in Miami Beach in March of 2016. Eventually, he entered a diversion program in order to have the case closed, but the NFL may be tempted to weigh in with punishment of their own under the league's personal conduct policy. Fowler is coming off a breakout season of sorts, with his eight sacks tied with Malik Jackson for third on the Jaguars' second-ranked defense.