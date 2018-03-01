Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Receives probation, fines Thursday
Fowler was sentenced to probation and fines Thursday following his arrest in July of 2017 for alleged battery, Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com reports.
Pleading no contest to three misdemeanor charges, Fowler was sentenced to a year of probation, community service, a fine and an order to have no contact with the victim. The legal issue wasn't his first, as he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest in Miami Beach in March of 2016. Eventually, he entered a diversion program in order to have the case closed, but the NFL may be tempted to weigh in with punishment of their own under the league's personal conduct policy. Fowler is coming off a breakout season of sorts, with his eight sacks tied with Malik Jackson for third on the Jaguars' second-ranked defense.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Absent from injury report•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Back in game•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Hurts hamstring Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Records sack Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Shows no ill affects from injury•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....