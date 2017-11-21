Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Records sack Sunday
Fowler posted a sack in Sunday's win over the Browns.
It was Fowler's lone tackle of the game, the second time that has occurred this season. The 23-year-old has 6.5 sacks on this season but only 14 total tackles, and has four games without a tackle this season. Fowler is a tough-to-trust IDP option due to his rotational role, but has still been able to find the quarterback with some consistency.
