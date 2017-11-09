Fowler (elbow) was not listed on the Jaguars' injury report Wednesday.

Fowler exited Sunday's win over the Bengals with an elbow injury and was deemed questionable to return, but the injury doesn't appear to have been anything serious. The 2015 first-round pick should resume his usual role as a rotational defensive end for the Jaguars.

