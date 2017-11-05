Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Suffers elbow injury
Fowler hurt his elbow Sunday against the Bengals and is questionable to return.
Fowler has been a key member of the Jags' defensive front, even though he plays in a backup role. The third year defensive end has racked up 5.5 sacks in seven games and helped bolster the league's top defense.
