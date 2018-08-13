Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Suspended for one week
Fowler was suspended by the Jaguars for one week for a violation of team rules, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The circumstances of the fighting that got Fowler suspended are unclear for the most part, but as a result, the defensive end will be absent from practice this week and, more importantly, be sidelined for Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings.
