Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Suspension lifted
Fowler was reinstated from a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.
Fowler will be eligible to play in Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Patriots. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft recorded eight sacks in 2017 and adds to an already dominant defense.
