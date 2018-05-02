Fowler had his fifth-year option for 2019 declined by the Jaguars on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The option would've been for $14.2 million, guaranteed for injury only. The Jaguars instead are hoping to hash out a long-term deal with their 23-year-old defensive end, who was selected No. 3 overall in the 2015 draft. The organization reportedly believes Fowler is still on the rise, following a 2017 campaign in which he recorded 21 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles while playing only 44.8 percent of Jacksonville's defensive snaps.

