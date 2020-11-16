Ogunbowale caught one of two targets for five yards and had two tackles during Sunday's 24-20 loss at Green Bay.

The 26-year-old saw additional offensive snaps and had his first touch of the season with Chris Thompson (back) leaving early with injury, but James Robinson still dominated the backfield work for Jacksonville. Ogunbowale could see sporadic chances as the passing-down back should Thompson miss time, but he's unlikely to be much of a factor in the offense regardless.