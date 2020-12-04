Ogunbowale (hand) was a full participant during the Jaguars' practice session Thursday.
After garnering a season-high 13 offensive snaps in Jacksonville's preceding matchup against Pittsburgh, Ogunbowale was deemed unavailable to face the Browns in Week 12. He collected 303 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns over 46 touches last year as a Buccaneer, but thus far in 2020, Ogunbowale has been seldom deployed. He's registered just one touch on offense this season, as undrafted rookie James Robinson continues to dominate the RB workshare.
