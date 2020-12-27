Ogunbowale rushed 14 times for 71 yards, secured three of five targets for seven yards and had six kick-return yards in the Jaguars' 41-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Stepping into the lead role in the backfield with James Robinson (ankle) out of action, Ogunbowale thrived with his opportunity by putting together an efficient performance on the ground. The fourth-year journeyman had logged just four carries all season prior to Sunday and had never topped 11 rush attempts in any of his three previous seasons, so he was in uncharted territory in terms of workload. If the 1-14 Jaguars hold Robinson out again in Week 17, Ogunbowale figures to helm the ground attack again versus Indianapolis.