Ogunbowale (hand) is inactive for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Ogunbowale was considered questionable with the hand injury but will be unavailable for Sunday's contest. Devine Ozigbo will operate as Jacksonville's secondary running back, though James Robinson should once again dominate the backfield work.
