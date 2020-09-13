Ogunbowale (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Leonard Fournette and Ogunbowale essentially swapped franchises earlier this month, as the former landed in Tampa Bay while the latter headed to Jacksonville after they were waived by the respective organizations. Unlike Fournette before him in Jacksonville, Ogunbowale won't be in line for nearly as substantial of a role, with most of the reps he earns coming in obvious passing situations. So long as Chris Thompson is healthy and available, however, Ogunbowale may become a fixture on the inactive list, as he's somewhat redundant as a second pass-catching back.