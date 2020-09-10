Ogunbowale has officially been signed to Jacksonville's active roster, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.
Ogunbowale was the odd man out in Tampa Bay following the acquisition of Leonard Fournette, but he'll end up catching on with Fournette's old team less than a week after his release. The Jacksonville backfield was in dire need of assistance, as Ryquell Armstead remains on the COVID list, and the team placed Devine Ogzigbo (hamstring) on the injured reserve early Thursday morning. It's unclear what type of role Ogunbowale will have Week 1 against Indianapolis, as his skill set mostly mirrors that of current projected No. 2 back Chris Thompson. Ogunbowale also saw regular work on special teams last season as a member of the Bucs.
More News
-
Dare Ogunbowale: Poised to sign with Jaguars•
-
Dare Ogunbowale: Let go by Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Stuck on special teams?•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Trusted by coaches•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Gets work in with Brady•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Succeeds in passing-down role•