Ogunbowale could have an increased role Sunday against the Bears if James Robinson (ankle) is limited or unavailable, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Robinson suffered an ankle injury Week 15 and was unable to practice all week, and he's considered questionable for Sunday's contest. Ogunbowale had a season-high 25 scrimmage yards last week on only 14 offensive snaps and has played a minor offensive role most of the year. Robinson has dominated the backfield touches for Jacksonville this season, so if he's unavailable Ogunbowale could have some volume-based fantasy value.