Ogunbowale signed his tender with the Jaguars on Monday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
Ogunbowale played a fairly notable depth role behind James Robinson last season, but with just 199 scrimmage yards across 14 games, he wasn't a significant factor for fantasy purposes. With the offseason addition of Carlos Hyde, Ogunbowale's path to offensive touches has only gotten more crowded.
