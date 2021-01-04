Ogunbowale had 14 carries for 50 yards and caught four of seven targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Colts.

The 26-year-old played all but two offensive snaps in the absence of workhorse James Robinson (ankle). Ogunbowale spent most of the season working in a passing-down role with minimal production, but he was the lead tailback for the final two games of the season, rushing 28 times for 121 yards while catching seven passes for 29 yards in that stretch. He's set to be an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and could remain in Jacksonville, though he'd revert to a reserve role with Robinson back in the mix.