Ogunbowale fielded six offensive snaps with no touches, also collecting two tackles on 21 special-teams snaps during Sunday's 39-29 loss to the Chargers.

Ogunbowale is yet to garner an offensive touch in his debut campaign with the Jaguars, after logging 35 receptions and 11 rushes for a total of 303 scrimmage yards last year in Tampa Bay. So far in 2020, James Robinson has dominated the running back workload by fielding 107 of the position's 113 carries and 32 of the 51 RB targets. Barring an injury on the depth chart ahead of him, Ogunbowale seems destined for extremely limited offensive usage.