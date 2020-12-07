Ogunbowale rushed twice for seven yards and failed to catch two targets during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The two carries is hardly significant in the big picture, but it's still notable given it's Ogunbowale's first carries of the season, and also the first time a running back besides James Robinson has received a carry since Week 9. Ogunbowale was the only running back behind Robinson to play any offensive snaps, so he appears to have secured the No. 2 job in the backfield, not that there's any fantasy potential in that role.