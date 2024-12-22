Savage has been diagnosed with a concussion and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Savage took a hit to the head in the second quarter and went to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion. He won't be able to play in Week 17 against the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 29 until he clears the league's five-step concussion protocols. With Savage done for the day, Andrew Wingard will be the Jaguars' lone backup safety for the rest of Sunday's contest.
