Savage has been diagnosed with a concussion and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Savage took a hit to the head in the second quarter and went to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion. He won't be able to play in Week 17 against the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 29 until he clears the league's five-step concussion protocols. With Savage done for the day, Andrew Wingard will be the Jaguars' lone backup safety for the rest of Sunday's contest.