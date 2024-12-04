Savage (ankle) was absent from the Jaguars' injury report Wednesday.
Savage exited the Jaguars' Week 13 loss to the Texans after sustaining an ankle injury, but his absence from Wednesday's injury report suggests that he's already recovered. The first-year Jaguar is expected to serve as Jacksonville's top backup free safety, playing behind Antonio Johnson as the season progresses.
More News
-
Jaguars' Darnell Savage: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Darnell Savage: Records interception in Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Darnell Savage: Not on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Darnell Savage: Leaves with injury•
-
Jaguars' Darnell Savage: Suiting up as expected•
-
Jaguars' Darnell Savage: Expected to play Week 5•