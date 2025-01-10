Savage recorded 51 total tackles and six passes defended, including one interception, over 13 games in 2024.

The first-year Jaguar started all 13 games he appeared in this season, playing more than 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps in eight contests. However, Savage tallied the same amount of total tackles as he did in 2023 with the Packers, despite playing 190 more defensive snaps and appearing in three more games in 2024. The Maryland product showed flashes of brilliance, nonetheless, posting the most passes defended since his 2021 campaign. Savage is expected to remain one of Jacksonville's starting safeties in 2025, having signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the team last offseason.