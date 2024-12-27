Savage (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Savage was concussed in last Sunday's game against the Raiders and remains in the league's protocol. Veteran Andrew Wingard took over at safety next to Andre Cisco following Savage's exit and figures to draw the start Sunday against Tennessee.
