Henderson was waived by the Jaguars on Friday.
Jacksonville scooped Henderson off the waiver wire after the Rams waived him in November, but Henderson ultimately didn't play a single snap during his tenure with the Jaguars. The rest of the league will now have an opportunity to claim the 25-year-old running back.
