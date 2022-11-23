The Jaguars have claimed Henderson off waivers from the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Henderson, who was leading the Rams with 283 rushing yards through 10 games, was waived Tuesday, but he's quickly found a new landing spot. Per Sarah Barshop of ESPN, the running back dealt with a knee issue in Week 11, but by Monday reportedly felt fine. Once Henderson is up to speed with the Jaguars' playbook, he figures to carve out a complementary/change-of-pace role behind clear-cut top back Travis Etienne.