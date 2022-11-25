Coach Doug Pederson relayed Friday that Henderson isn't in line to play Sunday against the Ravens, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

The running back is still in the process of learning Jacksonville's offense, so it appears as though his debut with the team won't occur until Week 13 against the Lions. On the plus side, Henderson, who dealt with a knee issue in Week 11 -- does not appear on the Jaguars' injury report this week. Once he's up to speed to the offense, however, look for Henderson to carve out a key complementary role behind top back Travis Etienne.