Henderson (illness) is not listed on the Jaguars' Week 14 injury report.
Henderson was inactive for this past Sunday's game against the Lions, but he's now past the illness that had him listed as questionable for Week 13 action. The running back is thus on track to be available for this weekend's contest against the Titans, but at this stage it remains to be seen if Henderson will enter the Jaguars' backfield mix versus Tennessee, with JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner also options to handle complementary snaps behind starter Travis Etienne.
