Jaguars' Datone Jones: Records six tackles
Jones had six tackles (four solo) in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.
Jones tied for the team lead in tackles and had two tackles for loss as he's come on strong since joining the Jaguars in June. The 2013 first-round pick has been limited to eight games over the past three seasons, but he's looked rejuvenated early on in Jacksonville.
