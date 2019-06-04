Jones (hamstring) signed a contract with the Jaguars on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Jones is coming off a lost season in 2018 after he had to undergo hamstring surgery in November that led to him being placed on injured reserve. He has appeared in just eight games with both the Cowboys and 49ers since his tenure with the Packers ended in 2016. At this point, he'd be fighting for a depth spot on the Jaguars' defensive line.

More News
Our Latest Stories