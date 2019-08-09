Jones (hamstring) had one solo tackle in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens.

Jones received the start as Jacksonville rested most of their starters, but he had limited production despite leading the team's defensive lineman with 45 snaps. The 29-year-old has appeared in only eight games over the last three seasons due to injuries and ineffectiveness.

