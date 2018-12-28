Williams and T.J. Yeldon could split the work out of the Jaguars backfield Sunday at Houston with Leonard Fournette (foot/ankle) doubtful and Carlos Hyde (knee) questionable for the contest, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

Nearing the end of a lost season, Jacksonville may opt for a cautious approach with its veteran RBs. If both Fournette (as expected) and Hyde land on the inactive list, Williams and Yeldon would be the remaining options at running back. In five brief appearances this season, Williams has notched 34 yards on six carries and gone without a target.