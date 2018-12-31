Jaguars' Dave Williams: Minimal role in finale
Williams carried twice for two yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's loss to the Texans.
Williams curiously saw only four offensive snaps despite the fact Leonard Fournette (ankle) was inactive and T.J. Yeldon remained firmly on the bench all game. Carlos Hyde played a 91-percent snap share but produced only 19 yards on 12 touches. Coach Doug Marrone previously said the team was looking to "see what he can do," yet Williams barely saw the field in a meaningless Week 17 game in which they trailed 17-3 at halftime. The 24-year-old officially appeared in six games for the Jaguars, rushing eight times for 36 yards. Jacksonville's running-back situation is anything but stable, with Yeldon headed for free agency and the team recently voiding the remaining guarantees on Fournette's contract.
