Jaguars' Dave Williams: Officially signs with Jags
Williams signed with the Jaguars on Tuesday.
As expected, with Corey Grant (foot) headed for injured reserve and Leonard Fournette (hamstring) still out for at least another week or two, Williams will join the Jaguars from Denver's practice squad to bolster the team's depth at the position. He will likely be the No. 3 running back for the time being with T.J. Yeldon and newly-signed Jamaal Charles operating as No. 1 and 2, respectively.
