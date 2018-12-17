Williams rushed five times for 32 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Redskins.

Coach Doug Marrone said after the game that Williams has shown well at practice and the team was looking to "see what he can do," as he had only one carry for the season entering Sunday. Carlos Hyde -- who was acquired in October for a fifth-round pick -- was a healthy scratch against Washington, so it appears Williams may serve as the team's No. 3 running back for the closing stretch.

