Williams did not record a touch during Sunday's 17-7 win over Miami.

Even with T.J. Yeldon sitting as a healthy scratch, Williams did not touch the ball as Leonard Fournette piled up 21 touches and Carlos Hyde added eight. The rookie was solid in limited action in Week 15 against Washington, but evidently still finds himself no higher than third in the pecking order. Even if he gets more action in the season finale, a league-best Houston run defense should give him and his stablemates some problems.

