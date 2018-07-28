The Jaguars activated Grinnage (knee) off the PUP list Saturday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Grinnage missed a small portion of practice early because of the knee issue, but he's now ready to practice and compete for a reserve tight end role for the club. He has never taken the field in a regular-season contest, but the 24-year-old will take another shot at it in 2018.

