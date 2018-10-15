Grinnage caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys.

Grinnage played nine offensive snaps in his NFL debut as fellow tight end Niles Paul suffered a sprained MCL in the first quarter. Paul's timetable should come into focus as he is further evaluated, but for now Grinnage should serve as Jacksonville's No. 2 tight end behind James O'Shaughnessy. The 24-year-old started the season on the practice squad and was added to the 53-man roster last week after starter Austin Seferian-Jenkins (abdomen) landed on injured reserve.