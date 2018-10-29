Grinnage caught three of five targets for 37 yards during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars in London.

Grinnage was actually outsnapped 32-to-28 by fellow tight end Blake Bell, but the latter had only one reception on two targets. James O'Shaughnessy will now have the Jaguars' Week 9 bye to further recovery from the hip injury, or Grinnage and Bell will continue to work as the team's top options at tight end.