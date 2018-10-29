Jaguars' David Grinnage: Catches three passes
Grinnage caught three of five targets for 37 yards during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars in London.
Grinnage was actually outsnapped 32-to-28 by fellow tight end Blake Bell, but the latter had only one reception on two targets. James O'Shaughnessy will now have the Jaguars' Week 9 bye to further recovery from the hip injury, or Grinnage and Bell will continue to work as the team's top options at tight end.
More News
-
Jaguars' David Grinnage: Gets another start at tight end•
-
Jaguars' David Grinnage: Catches two passes•
-
Jaguars' David Grinnage: Starting at tight end Sunday•
-
Jaguars' David Grinnage: Catches lone target•
-
Jaguars' David Grinnage: Promoted to 53-man roster•
-
Jaguars' David Grinnage: Activated off PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8