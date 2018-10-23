Jaguars' David Grinnage: Catches two passes
Grinnage caught both targets for 17 yards in Sunday's loss to Houston.
Grinnage was pressed into starting duty with James O'Shaughnessy (inactive) and Austin Seferian-Jenkins (abdomen) and Niles Paul (knee) on injured reserve. Grinnage led the tight-end group by playing 31 of 68 offensive snaps, but overall the position didn't play a significant role in the offense given the injuries. The 24-year-old could see a similar workload this week against the Eagles if O'Shaugnessy is unable to return, but is unlikely to have the role of a true starting tight end.
