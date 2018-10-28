Grinnage will start at tight end Sunday against the Eagles in London, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

It'll be the second consecutive starting assignment for Grinnage with James O'Shaughnessy (hip) unavailable. Grinnage was only targeted twice while playing 31 of 68 offensive snaps in the Week 7 loss to the Texans, finishing with two receptions for 17 yards. He may end up splitting work at tight end with Blake Bell, rendering both players rather unappealing fantasy commodities.