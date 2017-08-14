Jaguars' David Grinnage: Latches on with Jacksonville
Grinnage signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
The tight end will assume the training-camp roster spot of cornerback Josh Johnson (undisclosed), who was waived/injured by the Jaguars in a corresponding move. Grinnage has yet to appear in an NFL game since concluding his college career at North Carolina State in 2015, and his current standing at the bottom of the Jaguars' depth chart at tight end gives him little chance to win a 53-man roster spot during camp.
