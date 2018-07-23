Jaguars' David Grinnage: Opening camp on PUP
Grinnage will being training camp on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
It's unclear exactly what kind of injury Grinnage, who signed a reserve/future contract with the Jaguars back in January, is dealing with, but he won't be on the practice field for the start of the team's preseason camp. The injury will take a bit hit to Grinnage's already-slim chances of making Jacksonville's final roster.
