Jaguars' David Grinnage: Promoted to 53-man roster
Grinnage was activated from the practice squad the the 53-man roster Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 24-year-old tight end was promoted after fellow tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Monday. Grinnage has never seen NFL regular season action and will likely slot in after Niles Paul and James O'Shaughnessy on the depth chart.
