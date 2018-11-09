Jaguars' David Grinnage: Questionable with knee injury
Grinnage sustained a knee injury and is questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Grinnage was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant with the knee injury, so the specifics of the injury remain unclear. Blake Bell is the Jaguars only fully healthy tight end -- since James O'Shaughnessy (hip) is also questionable -- heading into Sunday's matchup with the Colts.
