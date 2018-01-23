The Jaguars signed Grinnage to a reserve/future contract Monday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, the 23-year-old Grinnage profiles mostly as a blocking tight end at the NFL level. He'll face an uphill battle to win a roster spot with the Jaguars should he remain with the club throughout training camp.

