Jaguars' David Grinnage: Signs future deal with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Grinnage to a reserve/future contract Monday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, the 23-year-old Grinnage profiles mostly as a blocking tight end at the NFL level. He'll face an uphill battle to win a roster spot with the Jaguars should he remain with the club throughout training camp.
